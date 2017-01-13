Senglin leads Weber State past Idaho, 91-66 for 6th straight (Jan 12, 2017)

OGDEN, Utah (AP) Jeremy Senglin scored 21 points and was joined in double-figure scoring by four teammates as Weber State pushed its win streak to six games with a 91-66 win over Idaho Thursday night.

Over the last five games Weber State has averaged 89.6 points per game and is shooting at a 51 percent clip. Against Idaho, it shot 57.4 percent from the floor (31 of 54) and was 14 of 24 (58.3 percent) from 3-point range.

Senglin drained 5 of 9 3-point attempts and was 8 of 14 overall from the field. Kyndahl Hill scored 14 points, Ryan Richardson 13, and Dusty Baker and Jerrick Harding each added 11 points off the bench for the Wildcats (8-6, 3-0 Big Sky).

Weber State built a 15-point halftime lead, 45-30, and pulled away over the final 20 minutes.

Victor Sanders scored 13 points for Idaho, and Brayon Blake added 11 points off the Vandals bench (6-9, 1-3).