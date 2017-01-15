Seattle beats Chicago State 65-50 (Jan 14, 2017)

SEATTLE (AP) Matej Kavas had 24 points and eight rebounds, Brendan Westendorf scored 21 and Seattle beat Chicago State 65-50 on Saturday night.

The Redhawks (9-9, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference) pulled away with an 8-0 run to lead 47-35 on Scott Ulaneo’s layup with 9:50 left. The Cougars (5-15, 1-3) never got the deficit back within single digits from there.

Seattle trailed for most of the first half but took the lead for good during a 13-2 run late in the period and went into the intermission up 28-26.

Kavas made 4 of 7 from 3-point range and Westendorf hit 3 of 9.

Fred Sims Jr. had 18 points and Trayvon Palmer added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago State. Sims had four 3-pointers on 12 attempts and the Cougars made 6 of 25 from long distance.