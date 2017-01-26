Sean Miller still Recruiting hard for Arizona Basketball in 2017

As the 2017 season continues, head coach Sean Miller continues to recruit at a very high level for the Arizona Basketball team.

Even with the Wildcats already having commitments from DeAndre Ayton, Ira Lee, Brandon Randolph and Alex Barcello, head coach Sean Miller and the Arizona Basketball team may still not done in their recruiting efforts.

As we’re all too familiar, transfers happen, and players sometimes leave unexpectedly to go pro. That just comes with being a top program like Arizona, so that always leaves Miller to work his magic. He focuses on ensuring that he always has a competitive team and a solid rotation of players.

As it stands, Arizona has the third-best recruiting class for 2017, with all four commits ranking in the Top 100, and big man Ayton, the now number two overall player in the class. Ayton was ranked No. 1 but was bumped by future Washington Huskie Michael Porter Jr.

The Wildcats are still looking at a few potential guys to finish out an already strong recruiting class. Miller had said he wanted to add at least one more player following the early signing period, the question, is who does he take?

Well, let’s take a look:

Brian Bowen and Brandon McCoy are still seemingly the two top prospects for the Wildcats.

Bowen, a five-star recruit, is the No. 17 prospect in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports, and the 6-foot-7 wing plays at La Lumiere School in LaPorte, Indiana. Bowen visited Tucson on Oct. 29.

It is entirely possible that Bowen picks the Wildcats. There has been a growing buzz that Arizona may be in the lead or at least may have led with this recruit. Bowen’s 247 Sports’ Crystal Ball shows Michigan State having the edge as it stands, but even with Ayton, the crystal ball was wrong.

Brian Bowen said both DeAndre Ayton (Arizona) and Matt Coleman (Texas) are in his ear about his decision. https://t.co/inzhbYV6oH — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 17, 2017

In addition to Bowen, Arizona is still heavily recruiting McCoy who is the No. 8 prospect in the class of 2017. The 6-foot-10 power forward from San Diego is reportedly deciding between Arizona, Oregon, and Michigan State among others. His 247 Sports’ Crystal Ball has the Ducks as the favorite.

The Wildcats do have a few more offers out including one to the No. 1 point guard in the nation, Trevon Duval. Another offer went out to Mohammed Bamba, the second best center in the Class of 2017, although these two are less likely to choose the Wildcats.

The reason we don’t think Bamba will be committing to Arizona is mainly because Arizona has cooled in recruiting him, and he being an east coast kid, and it’s believed it’s between Duke and Kentucky. As for Duval, Arizona is and has done well, but there is a belief by some that he could go pro overseas. Duke is also the perceived leader

It will be interesting to see what route Miller takes as far as more offers or who else he will go after depending on who commits or doesn’t commit. It could just depend on who ultimately decides first.

Keep in mind; Spring signing day is April 12 which is about three months away. Bowen has intimated that a decision could come in January, or possibly even February, so perhaps he is the first chip to fall? Arizona’s run in the Pac-12 has to make it a compelling offer to take seriously, especially after their wins against UCLA and USC now that they beat UCLA as well.

Just from looking at their respective films, I think as fans, we’d be happy with any of these players!

Brian Bowen

Brandon McCoy

Both are very impressive players, and would certainly have a nice impact on the team next year, continuing to build on Arizona’s success and strong tradition.

At Zona Zealots, we’re interested to see how Miller finishes out this class, and certainly hope the Wildcats gain a commitment from either one of these players. Bear Down, Arizona!

This article originally appeared on