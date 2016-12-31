Seales leads North Dakota to 90-82 OT win over Sacramento St (Dec 31, 2016)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Cortez Seales scored seven of his 12 point in overtime as North Dakota dominated the extra period to beat Sacramento State 90-82 on Saturday.
Seales hit a jumper, drilled a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left in overtime for an 85-80 lead and made two free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.
North Dakota (6-6, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) dominated the first half, 52-31, but the Hornets ruled in the second period, 44-23. North Dakota led until Eric Stuteville hit two straight jumpers to give the Hornets a 70-69 lead with 2:01 left in regulation. They led 75-73 with 19 seconds left until North Dakota’s Drick Bernstine hit a layup with two seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.
Quinton Hooker was 9 of 14 from the floor and a perfect 10 of 10 from the free throw line for 31 points.
Justin Strings led the Hornets with 26 points.