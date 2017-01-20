SE Missouri State holds off late SIU Edwardsville rally (Jan 19, 2017)

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) Denzel Mahoney scored 20 points with six rebounds and Southeast Missouri State held off a late charge from SIU Edwardsville to defeat the Cougars 79-76 on Thursday night.

Daniel Simmons finished with 14 points, while Trey Kellum and Tahj Eaddy each added 13 for the Redhawks (8-13, 3-3 Ohio Valley). Antonious Cleveland also grabbed a pair of rebounds for Southeast Missouri State, giving him 500 for his career.

The Redhawks shot 51.1 percent from the floor, and hit 27 of 36 free throws.

The Cougars led 34-31 at the half, but the Redhawks scored 21 of the first 29 points of the second half for a 52-42 lead which they opened to 14-points, 78-64, with 27 seconds left.

Consecutive 3s by Trey Harris spurred a furious SIU Edwardsville rally to get to within three, but the Cougars simply ran out of time.

Harris hit seven from long range, scoring 25 for the Cougars (5-15, 0-6).