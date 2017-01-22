SE Missouri beats Eastern Illinois 83-71 behind Cleveland (Jan 21, 2017)

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) Antonius Cleveland scored 18 points, Trey Kellum had his second double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Southeast Missouri beat Eastern Illinois 83-71 on Saturday, handing the Panthers their fourth straight loss.

Tahj Eaddy also had 15 points for the Redhawks (9-13, 4-3 Ohio Valley), who scored 24 points off of 18 Panthers turnovers and outscored them 30-20 in the paint.

Cleveland’s 3 put the Redhawks up for good 12-11 and sparked a 16-4 run in which Milos Vranes, Daniel Simmons and Jonathan Dalton also made 3s and Southeast Missouri led 28-15. The Panthers closed to 30-28 but went 1 for 10 from the field in the final 2:38, and the Redhawks led 35-28 at halftime.

The Panthers closed to 60-53 after Demetrius McReynolds scored seven straight points, but the Redhawks led 72-64 after Kellum’s layup and Cleveland’s two free throws with 2:27 left. Eaddy’s 3 with 1:52 to go sparked a 10-2 run for an 81-68 Redhawks lead.

McReynolds scored 19 for Eastern Illinois (9-11, 1-6).