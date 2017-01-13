SE Louisiana holds off Abilene Christian 56-50 (Jan 12, 2017)

ABILENE, Texas (AP) James Currington had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Marlain Veal scored 13 points to lead Southeastern Louisiana past Abilene Christian 56-50 on Thursday.

Jaren Lewis scored five straight points for Abilene Christian on a free throw, a layup off his steal, and a jumper to bring the Wildcats to within 51-49 with 1:28 to play but they couldn’t get closer.

Veal made a jump shot with a minute to go for a four-point lead and the Wildcats missed their final three shots. Veal shot just 2 for 8 from the floor but was 9 for 11 from the free-throw line. Southeastern Louisiana (10-8, 3-2 Southland) was just 12 for 23 from the free-throw line.

The Lions had a 42-28 edge on the boards. The teams combined to shoot 34 for 92 (37 percent) from the floor.

Lewis finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for Abilene Christian (7-9, 1-4 Southland). Jalone Friday added 10 points and eight rebounds.