Scott scores 27 points, Fort Wayne edges Denver 87-83 (Jan 07, 2017)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) Bryson Scott scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds as Fort Wayne notched its third straight win, edging Denver 87-83 on Saturday night.

Scott was 10 of 17 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Mastodons (13-4, 3-1 Summit League). Mo Evans added 24 points and six rebounds and Brent Calhoun had 16 points. The team averaged 51.6 percent shooting from the field and 75 percent from the line.

After leading 43-39 at the break, the Mastodons maintained the advantage through most of the second half and a Bryson 3-pointer extended their lead to six, 73-67, with 5:48 to play.

Denver’s Thomas Neff hit a 3-pointer to give his team a brief 75-73 lead with 4:11 remaining before a layup by Bryson and a 3-pointer by Evans put Fort Wayne back on top for good.

Joe Rosga scored 27 points for the Pioneers (9-7, 1-2).