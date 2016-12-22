Scott, Indiana State top Eastern Illinois 88-85 in 2OT (Dec 21, 2016)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Brenton Scott had 23 points and seven rebounds, Brandon Murphy added 14 and 12, and Indiana State beat Eastern Illinois 88-85 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Scott hit 1 of 2 free throws with 7.7 seconds left in regulation for a 67-64 lead. After a timeout, Eastern Illinois raced down the court but Indiana State, with a foul to give, fouled near half court with 4.3 seconds left. The Sycamores fouled again with 2.8 seconds left. Montell Goodwin made the first and intentionally missed the second and Muusa Dama tipped it in to force overtime.

In the first overtime, it was tied at 76-all when Scott missed a pull-up jumper in the lane with seven seconds left and Cornell Johnston’s last-second heave at the buzzer for EIU hit the back iron.

Scott made a long 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the second overtime for an 87-83 lead, but the Sycamores turned it over on their next possession with 7.9 seconds left. Eastern Illinois inbounded it but Goodwin was called for traveling with 1.3 seconds left.

Everett Clemons and Niels Bunschoten each added 13 points for Indiana State (6-6).

Demetrius McReynolds had 25 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Illinois (8-5). Dama finished with 13 points and 18 rebounds and Goodwin scored 21 points with six assists.