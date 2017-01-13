Santa Ana scores 29, Elon cruises to 96-80 win over Hofstra (Jan 12, 2017)

ELON, N.C. (AP) Steven Santa Ana hit five 3-pointers and scored 29 points to help lead Elon to a 96-80 win over Hofstra on Thursday night.

The win gives the Phoenix back-to-back wins following three consecutive losses to open CAA conference play.

Santa Ana finished 11 of 16 from the field. Tyler Seibring finished with 22 points and Dainan Swoope added 18 for Elon (10-8, 2-3 CAA), which shot 57.9 percent and hit 14 3-pointers.

Deron Powers led the Pride (9-9, 1-4), who have lost four straight, with 21 points. Eli Pemberton added 16. Hofstra hit a respectable 45.8 percent of its shots, but made only 8 of 34 from deep.

Elon scored 21 of the first 32 points of the game and led 50-34 at the break. A Swoope 3 with 15:11 left made it 71-45, Elon’s largest lead of the game.

Hofstra cut it to single digits with 5:08 left, but it was too late.