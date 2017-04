SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) San Jose State has signed a six-year apparel deal with Adidas.

The school said Thursday the deal will start in July and will make Adidas the official athletic footwear, uniform, apparel and accessory brand for the Spartans. The deal covers all sports at the school.

San Jose State is the first Mountain West school to partner with Adidas.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.