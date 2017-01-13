Sam Houston State holds on to beat New Orleans 70-68 (Jan 12, 2017)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Chris Galbreath Jr. had a layup to give Sam Houston State a lead with less than a minute to play and the Bearkats held on to hand New Orleans its first Southland Conference loss 70-68 on Thursday night.

Paul Baxter dished to Galbreath under the basket and he put it in with 57 seconds remaining to go up 69-67. New Orleans’ Nate Frye missed a 3-point attempt but chased down the rebound, however Travin Thibodeaux missed two straight layups. SHSU’s Torry Butler then fouled Erik Thomas with three seconds left. Thomas made one free throw and Frye rebounded the second, but Butler stole the ball to secure the win.

Galbreath was 9 of 11 from the floor for 21 points for SHSU (12-7, 3-2), which has won three straight after dropping two to open conference play. Baxter and Aurimas Majauskas added 10 apiece.

Thomas led New Orleans (9-7, 4-1) with 25 points.