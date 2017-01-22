Sam Houston St. gets 6th straight league win, beats A&M-CC (Jan 21, 2017)
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) Aurimas Majauskas had 21 points and John Dewey III added 19 as Sam Houston State picked up its sixth straight Southland Conference win, beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-62 on Saturday night.
The hot-shooting Bearkats made 16 of 24 (67 percent) field goals in the first half to run out to a 45-27 lead at the break. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi hit 10 of 27 shots in the first half. SHSU made 26 of 46 for the game while holding the Islanders to 21-of-55 shooting.
A&M-CC cut the lead to 59-48 at the 8:53 mark in the second period, but got no closer.
The Bearkats (15-6, 6-2) dropped their first two conference games but have been on a roll since so that they now trail league-leader New Orleans by one-half game. They beat New Orleans 70-68 earlier.
Joseph Kilgore led the Islanders (9-9, 2-5) with 24 points and Ehab Amin added 19.