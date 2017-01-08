Sam Houston St. dominates 2nd half, beats Nicholls 74-61 (Jan 7, 2017)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) Aurimas Majauskas scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Sam Houston State took control in the second half to pick up its second Southland Conference win, knocking off Nicholls 74-61 on Saturday night.

Majauskas hauled in seven offensive rebounds. Josh Delaney was 4 of 9 from long range for 14 points and Jovante’ Spivey and Dakarai Henderson added 13 each for Sam Houston State (11-6, 2-2), which won its second straight game after dropping three in-a-row.

The game was tied at 32 at the half. SHSU’s Henderson nailed a 3 to start the second period and the Bearkats went on to hold a 55-48 advantage midway in the final half. Nicolls’ Johnathan Bell hit a 3 and Liam Thomas dunked to close to 62-58 with 3:59 left. Majauskas answered with a layup as the Bearkats finished on a 12-3 run.

Bell led the Colonels (9-7, 2-1) with 18 points.