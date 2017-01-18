Saint Peter’s jumps out early, cruises past Fairfield 69-55 (Jan 17, 2017)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) Trevis Wyche scored 17 points and Saint Peter’s never trailed in a 69-55 victory over Fairfield on Tuesday night.

Wyche was 7 of 13 from the floor and made three 3-pointesrs. Quadir Welton added 12 points for the Peacocks (9-8, 5-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic) Conference), who have won four of their last five games.

Jerome Segura scored 13 points and made three 3s to lead Fairfield (8-8, 3-4), which has lost three straight. Tyler Nelson added 11 points and Jerry Johnson Jr. had 10. Amadou Sidibe grabbed 12 rebounds and chipped in eight points.

The Peacocks had a double-digit lead about midway through the first half and built a 38-27 halftime lead. St. Peter’s stretched its lead to 15 points three minutes into the second half. The Stags pulled to 48-40 with 10:42 to play but didn’t get closer.