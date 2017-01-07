Saint Joseph’s survives Fordham run, tops Rams 70-55 (Jan 07, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) James Demery scored a career-high 25 points and pulled down six rebounds, Lamarr Kimble added 12 points, nine boards and six assists, and Saint Joseph’s pulled away late for a 70-55 win over Fordham on Saturday.

Brendan Casper and Markell Lodge tied career highs with 10 points apiece for Saint Joseph’s (8-6, 2-1 Atlantic 10).

The Hawks led by 15 at the break, but Fordham’s Antoine Anderson had two jumpers and a 3 in an 18-5 Rams run to cut the lead to 52-47.

Fordham (6-10, 0-3) went scoreless for the next seven minutes, with Saint Joseph’s scoring 16 straight points until Will Tavares’ jumper stopped the run with 5:36 left and the Hawks leading 70-49.

Anderson and Will Tavares each scored 12 points, and Joseph Chartouny and Javontae Hawkins added 11.