Sabrina Ionescu Set To Return For Oregon Ducks vs Stanford

The Oregon Women’s Basketball team will look to end a two-game losing streak traveling to Stanford on Friday.

Kelly Graves has played all eligible players this season, but the experience did not get the desired results last week with to Starters out with injuries against Washington. Oregon fell 99-77. Sabrina Ionescu has been out with a hand injury and Maite Cazorla returned from a foot injury on Sunday, but had four turnovers in a loss to Washington State.

Some good news for Oregon is that Freshman Sabrina Ionescu will be back on the court on Friday night against 10th ranked Stanford. Despite the losses, Oregon is still averaging over 78 points per game this season. The Cardinal come in at 75 points per contest.

Stanford Forward Erica McCall is averaging close to 17 points per game had led the Cardinal to a Pac-12 Opening Weekend sweep of the Arizona Schools. Last season was not good to Oregon. The Ducks lost twice to the Cardinal. Having Ionescu back should give Oregon a lift on the Offensive side of the ball. Ruthy Hebard will help Oregon inside. She leads the team in scoring with over 14 points per game.

Oregon will have to set the tempo early and get the ball to Lexi Bando and Ionescu. The road is always a tough place to play, but the Ducks have a chance for the upset against Stanford.

The Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal tip off on Friday night at 8pm Pacific Time on Pac-12 Network.

