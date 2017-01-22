Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard Power Oregon Ducks Past Utah

The Oregon Ducks stepped up to the challenge this weekend knocking off Colorado and Utah, two winnable games at home.

Kelly Graves watched his team find their stride early and take care of business by way of both a double-double and a triple-double in a solid win over the Utah Utes. Sabrina Ionescu showed that she is back from a hand injury from last month scoring a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. When she did find a teammate to score, they did.

Ruthy Hebard had a double-double for the second straight game after topping Colorado on Friday night. Hebard had 25 points, leading the scoring with 10 rebounds. It was one of the best all-around games the team has seen in Pac-12 Play.

The Oregon Ducks had 7 blocks and 5 steals and the most efficient game of the season with 22 assists, led by Ionescu. The Oregon Women’s Basketball team are playing their best with a big challege this week in a highly ranked Oregon State. The Beavers held Utah to 40 points on Friday night. Oregon will have to play their pace and the Ducks have two shots at Oregon State this weekend, one at home, the other away.

The Ducks host Round One on Friday at 8pm Pacific Time(Pac-12 Network). The CIvil War heads to Corvallis Sunday for an 11am PT tipoff(ESPNU).

