Ruthy Hebard Leads Oregon Ducks Past Colorado With Double Double

Ruthy Hebard had a quiet double-double as the Oregon Ducks found a way past pesky Colorado Buffaloes.

The Oregon Ducks returned home after back to back weeks on the road that saw two wins and two losses. Colorado was in town on Friday night. The Buffaloes came in 1-5 in the Pac-12 and both teams saw slow starts in Conference play. The Ducks could make a move with a win.

Mallory McGwire got Oregon off to a good start with a lay-in off the opening tip. Kennedy Leonard picked up an early foul in the first quarter, which would be worth watching the rest of the game. Both teams would find a way to two minute scoring droughts. Ruthy Hebard and Mallory McGwire handed the majority of the scoring early for Oregon. Colorado was able to handle the Oregon Offense with 3 steals.

The Ducks were called for six fouls in the first quarter with Sabrina Ionescu getting tagged for two of them. In the Second Quarter both teams saw the basket. Colorado extended their lead in the final few minuets, but Oregon fought back to limit the damage entering the break.

Oregon shot 50 percent in the first half compared to Colorado hitting 66 percent from the field. Ruthy Hebard found the basket in the third quarter and started a 9-0 run. She was the first to double digits for Oregon with 11 Maite Cazorla snagged a steal to change the momentum giving Oregon a 42-36 lead with 5:21 left in the Third Quarter.

Entering the final quarter, Oregon had a four point lead after an outburst in the Third Quarter by Ruthy Hebard who had 14 points in the game. Sabrina Ionescu started the 4th Quarter with a three-pointer, followed by two from Maite Cazorla, but Colorado would not go away keeping it within 4 points with 7:30 left in the game.

It appeared to come down to the end as McKenzie Ellis hit a three-point shot with under 5 minutes left with Oregon clinging to a one point lead. Maite Cazorla hit a bucket to extend the lead the 3. Jacinta Vandenberg hit two key shots to keep Oregon ahead. The Ducks had a 68-64 lead with just under a minute to go.

Sabrina Ionescu hit two free throws and Oregon won 71-66. After a rough first half, the Ducks put together a big third quarter led by Ruthy Hebard and 9-0 run.

The Oregon Ducks return to the court on Sunday at 1pm to take on the Utah Utes.

