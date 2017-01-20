The Sidelines: Roy Williams discusses 800 wins and recruiting Michael Jordan

On this week’s episode of The Sidelines podcast with FS1 college basketball insider Evan Daniels, North Carolina coach Roy Williams joined the show.

Fresh off the 800th win of his coaching career, Williams shared a fascinating number of behind the scenes stories, including the following:

His role as the lead recruiter for Michael Jordan while serving as an assistant coach at North Carolina. How a random phone call connected the Tar Heels’ staff and Jordan, and how Williams knew right away that Jordan had a chance to not just be good… but great.

His decision to leave North Carolina as an assistant to go to Kansas. How did the job offer come up? And could an assistant – with no head coaching experience – get a big-time job like that in 2017?

His return to North Carolina as head coach in 2003, followed by a discussion about this year’s team. What does 800 wins mean to him? Is Joel Berry under appreciated nationally? And what does this team need to do to get back to the national championship game, and win it this time?

