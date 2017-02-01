Rose scores 18, helps Temple pull away late to beat Tulane (Jan 31, 2017)
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Quinton Rose scored six of his 18 points in the final three minutes to help Temple pull away from Tulane for a 79-71 victory on Tuesday night.
The Owls had an 11-point lead before Cameron Reynolds scored eight of Tulane’s next 10 points to pull the Green Wave to 69-66 with 3:27 remaining. Rose’s layup and jump shot made it 73-69 with 53 seconds left, and the Owls shot 6 of 6 from the line, including two from Rose, to seal it.
Shizz Alston Jr. had 15 points for Temple (12-11, 3-7 American), which shot 51 percent (28 of 55) from the floor. Obi Enechionyia and Mark Williams added 13 points apiece.
Reynolds finished with 29 points on 11-of-29 shooting to lead Tulane (4-18, 1-9), which has lost six straight. Ryan Smith had 11 points and Malik Morgan added 10.