Robinson, Seaborn lead Monmouth over Manhattan (Jan 20, 2017)

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) Justin Robinson had 27 points, Micah Seaborn added 20 and Monmouth beat Manhattan 82-71 for its fifth straight win on Friday night.

The Hawks (15-5, 7-2 Metro) had one field goal in the final eight minutes when they led 62-56, but made 18 of 20 free throws to hold the lead and were unthreatened in the final two minutes.

The Jaspers (7-13, 2-7) were led by Zane Waterman’s 28 points and had three players foul out – Zavier Turner, Aaron Walker Jr., and Calvin Crawford. Walker finished with 14 points and Turner had 10.

Monmouth took the lead for good on the opening points of the second half, a Chris Brady layup to make it 35-34. That sparked a 10-0 run and the Hawks never trailed again.

Waterman’s 3-pointer with 4:50 left got the Jaspers as close as they would get at 67-65.