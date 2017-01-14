Robinson scores 36 points in Austin Peay’s victory (Jan 14, 2017)

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) Josh Robinson scored 36 points, including five 3-pointers, and Austin Peay defeated Eastern Illinois 92-84 on Saturday.

The victory was the second straight for the Governors (6-13, 2-3 Ohio Valley) after 11 straight losses.

John Murry added 18 points, Kenny Jones 12 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double this season, and Jared Savage 11 points for Austin Peay, which shot 54 percent and even better from the arc at 12 of 20 (60 percent).

Jones scored four points and Robinson five in a 9-0 run that covered nearly four minutes and put Austin Peay ahead 79-70. Two free throws by Robinson made it 10 point-lead with 1:21 to go.

Demetrius McReynolds scored a career-high 32 points and matched a career best with 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for Eastern Illinois (9-9, 1-4). Muusa Dama added 16 points, Montell Goodwin 14 and Casey Teson 10.