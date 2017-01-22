Robinson, Austin Peay beat Murray State 84-81 in overtime (Jan 21, 2017)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Josh Robinson and John Murry scored 22 points apiece, Jared Savage and Kenny Jones each had a double-double and Austin Peay beat Murray State 84-81 in overtime on Saturday night to snap the Racers’ three-game win streak.

Savage finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six steals, while Jones scored 11 and grabbed 11 boards for Austin Peay (7-14, 3-4 Ohio Valley Conference).

Jones converted a 3-point play before Chris Porter-Bunton made two free throws to make it 75-70 with 4:11 left in overtime and the Governors never again trailed. Jonathan Stark’s 3-point play 58 seconds later made it 75-all, but Austin Peay scored nine of the next 12 – including a tightly-contested, pull-up 3 by Robinson – to pull away.

Stark scored 27 and Bryce Jones added 18 for Murray State (11-10, 5-2). Terrell Miller Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds – his fourth double-double in the last five games.

Murry’s turn-around jumper from the right elbow with 20 seconds left in regulation put Austin Peay up 70-68. After Murray State missed a 3, Kenny Jones missed the front end of a one-and-one for the Governors and Stark sliced through the defense for a layup with 0.9 seconds left to force overtime.