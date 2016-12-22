Robert Morris defeats Buffalo 74-71 (Dec 21, 2016)

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) Kavon Stewart had 18 points and seven assists and Lorenzen Wright Jr. added 12 points – including a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left – and Robert Morris held off Buffalo 74-71 on Wednesday night.

Buffalo’s Blake Hamilton missed a 3 with three seconds left and Aaron Tate grabbed the rebound to seal the win.

Tied at 62, Robert Morris shot 10 for 12 from the free throw line in the final 2:15 of play. Braden Burke tied it at 62 for Robert Morris (4-9) with 3:14 to play.

The Colonials led 37-30 at halftime before Buffalo (5-7) went on a 7-0 run tying it on Blake Hamilton’s jumper with 17:11 left.

Wright responded with a 3 26 seconds later before Ikenna Smart’s layup put the Bulls up 45-40 with 13:47 left.

Hamilton led the Bulls with 24 points and six rebounds and CJ Massinburg added 13 points.