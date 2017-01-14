Robateau, Rideau help Gardner-Webb stave off Longwood 85-79 (Jan 14, 2017)

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) Jamaal Robateau scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Tyrell Nelson totaled 16 points and 13 boards, and Gardner-Webb hung on for an 85-79 win over Longwood on Saturday.

LaQuincy Rideau added 18 points and four steals for the Bulldogs (10-9, 3-3 Big South), who won their eighth in a row over the Lancers.

Longwood trailed by nine with five minutes left, but Khris Lane’s 3-pointer and two free throws from Isaiah Walton cut the Bulldogs’ lead to four, 72-68, with 4:06 remaining.

Rideau made a layup on the ensuing possession to push the lead back to six. Longwood trailed 82-79 with 22 seconds left, but a layup from Robateau 10 seconds later sealed the win.

Gardner-Webb carried a 44-33 lead into halftime and led by as many as 14 points in the first half.

Lane and Walton each finished with 19 points for Longwood (6-11, 3-3). Darrion Allen made four 3s and scored 22 points.

Gardner-Webb outrebounded Longwood 48-28 and led for all but 2:37 of the game.