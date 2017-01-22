Rio Grande beats Chicago State 85-77 in OT (Jan 21, 2017)

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) Antonio Green scored 26 points with seven 3-pointers, Nick Dixon added 22 points, and UT-Rio Grande Valley used a 12-0 run to beat Chicago State 85-77 in overtime on Saturday night to end a three-game skid.

Green hit a 3-pointer, Dixon added four free throws, Green made two layups and free throw, and the Vaqueros led 82-72 with 2:03 left in overtime. Chicago State’s Clemmye Owens V made a layup with 46 seconds left, but Dixon hit two more free throws and Lew Stallworth’s foul shot iced it with 31 seconds left.

Lesley Varner, Jr. scored 14 points, Mike Hoffman added 11, and the Vaqueros (10-12, 2-3 Western Athletic) made 11 of 35 from behind the arc (31.4 percent), but shot 39.1 percent from the floor to the Cougars’ 49.2 percent.

Chicago State led 35-33 at halftime and the Cougars’ Fred Sims Jr. tied it at 70 with a layup with 36 seconds left in regulation.

Sims scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Owens scored 21 points for the Cougars (6-16, 1-4).