Riley’s dunk powers SC State past Hampton for a 68-66 win (Jan 25, 2017)

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) Eric Eaves scored 18 points and Tashombe Riley’s dunk with six seconds left gave South Carolina State a 68-66 win over Hampton on Wednesday night.

Riley gathered a rebound off Akim Mitchell’s missed free throw with 29 seconds to play. The Bulldogs worked the ball inside to Riley who missed a layup but grabbed the rebound and stuffed it back in for the game winner. Hampton’s Kalin Fisher missed from close range as time expired.

Eaves made a pair of free throws with 1:25 remaining, and Greg Mortimer tied it at 66 on a layup with 50 seconds remaining. Jermaine Marrow missed a 3 for Hampton with 30 seconds to go.

James Richardson and Riley each scored 12 for South Carolina State (6-13, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic) and Damani Applewhite had 10.

Fisher led Hampton (6-13, 3-3) with 19 points and Marrow scored 18. The Pirates shot 2 for 13 (15 percent) from the 3-point range and missed seven free throws (12 for 19).