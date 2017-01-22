Ribeiro scores 20 points in Grambling’s win (Jan 21, 2017)

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) Nigel Ribeiro made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Grambling defeated Jackson State 72-57 on Saturday night.

Remond Brown added 12 points and Chase Cormier 10 for Grambling (8-12, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped a two-game losing skid and improved to 7-1 at home.

Derek Roscoe had three 3-pointers and 14 points, Yeltra Specks added 11 points and Maurice Rivers grabbed 13 rebounds for Jackson State (7-13, 3-4), which has lost four straight.

Grambling led 22-20 then outscored Jackson State 16-0 over the final five minutes of the first half. The lead reached 28 points with 12:18 remaining and Jackson State was unable to get closer than 15 thereafter.

Both teams were 24 of 47 from the floor for 51 percent but Grambling was 15 of 24 from the free-throw line to 2 of 3 for Jackson State. Grambling also scored 28 points off 18 turnovers.