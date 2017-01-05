Ribeiro’s 31-point effort paces Grambling St comeback (Jan 04, 2017)

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) Nigel Ribeiro scored 31 points and Grambling State snapped a three-game skid by rallying from a nine-point second half deficit to beat Alabama A&M 70-67 and Wednesday night.

The Tigers (6-9, 1-1 SWAC) trailed virtually the entire second half and 46-37 with 15:20 to play. Grambling State kept chipping away, however, and finally gained a 63-62 lead with 2:54 remaining following five straight points by Avery Ugba and a free throw by Drake Wilks.

A free throw by the Bulldogs’ Rakiya Battle tied it at 63, but back-to-back layups by Ribeiro and Remond Brown gave Grambling State the lead for good.

Brown finished with 13 points for the Tigers, whose largest lead was just four points for the entire night.

Quinterian McConico led Alabama A&M (0-13, 0-2) with 18 points and eight boards. The Bulldogs were playing only their second home game of the season and first since Dec. 3.