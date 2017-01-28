Rhode Island vs St. Bonaventure: Start Time, TV Channel and Links

Rhode Island vs St. Bonaventure

2:00 p.m.

Ryan Center, Kingston, RI

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Comcast: Channel 865

Cox: Channel 1093

DirecTV: Channel 220

Verizon FIOS: Channel 590

Other: Check out a channel finder here

Radio: B101 (101.5 FM) [Listen Live]

The good news for Rhody hoops is that they had very little time to dwell on Wednesday’s loss. Because it’s GAME DAY once again for the Rams, and they’re back in Kingston after a two-game road swing. Rhode Island will host St. Bonaventure this afternoon as they try to play their way back into NCAA Tournament contention. To do that, they’re going to need a ‘W’ today.

Here’s what’s up.

Our preseason preview of St. Bonaventure, including a player to watch, an initial prediction, and more.

An updated look at the Bonnies, who, much like URI, have had an up-and-down 2016-17 so far.

A glance at the betting line for today’s game, which has the Rams as seven point favorites.

Finally, we ran down the keys to victory, updated our final score prediction, and put together a few other fun notes.

We’ll be providing up-to-the-minute updates on the action on both Facebook and Twitter. Check us out there, or leave your in-game thoughts in the comments below and follow along here with other Ram fans. GO RHODY!

This article originally appeared on