Rhode Island closes on 13-1 run to beat George Washington (Jan 31, 2017)

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Hassan Martin scored 23 points, Jared Terrell added 17, including his 1,000th career point, and Rhode Island closed the game on a 13-1 run to beat George Washington 82-70 on Tuesday night.

Martin’s 3-point play with 4:49 left gave Rhode Island a 72-69 lead and Terrell’s hoop and free throw at the 2:47 mark made it 77-70. Terrell also had a key block on a 3-pointer during the late run.

Martin scored 20-plus for the fourth time this season and seventh of his career. He had 16 first-half points on 7-of-8 shooting. Terrell hit a free throw early in the first half to reach the milestone. Terrell, E.C. Matthews and Martin are the first trio in URI history to reach the 1,000 mark in the same season.

Kuran Iverson added 12 points and Jeff Dowtin 10 for URI (14-7, 6-3 Atlantic 10).

Tyler Cavanaugh led George Washington (12-10, 4-5) with 21 points and Jaren Sina added 10.