Rhode Island at Duquesne: Start Time, TV Channel and Links

Rhode Island at Duquesne

2:30 p.m.

A.J. Palumbo Center, Pittsburgh, PA

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Comcast: Channel 865

Cox: Channel 1093

DirecTV: Channel 220

Verizon FIOS: Channel 590

Other: Check out a channel finder here

Radio: B101 (101.5 FM) [Listen Live]

Aww yes. After almost a week off, it’s GAME DAY for Rhody basketball. By now, folks know that there are no gimmes in the Atlantic 10, and that goes double on the road. Which is exactly where URI will be today when they face the Duquesne Dukes in Pittsburgh.

Here’s a rundown on what to expect this afternoon.

Our preseason preview of Duquesne, including a player to watch, an initial prediction, and more.

An updated look at the Dukes, who are a young team, but they don’t go down without a fight.

A glance at the betting line for today’s game, which has the Rams as eight and a half point favorites.

Finally, we ran down the keys to victory, updated our final score prediction, and put together a few other fun notes.

We’ll be providing up-to-the-minute updates on the action on both Facebook and Twitter. Check us out there, or leave your in-game thoughts in the comments below and follow along here with other Ram fans. GO RHODY!

