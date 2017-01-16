Recruiting: McDonald’s All-American rosters announced

With the spring recruiting signing period a few months away, the rosters for this year’s McDonald’s All-American game were announced.

On Sunday night, the rosters for the McDonald’s All-American game were announced for the 40th annual contest. This event hosts the nation’s top high school prospects for the senior class on March 29 in Chicago’s United Center.

The teams are as followed:

(Rankings based off 247Sports Composite)

East

No. 3 Mohamed Bamba (undecided)

No. 4 Wendell Carter Jr. (Duke)

No. 5 Trevon Duval (undecided)

No. 6 Mitchell Robinson (Western Kentucky)

No. 7 Collin Sexton (Alabama)

No. 8 Kevin Knox (undecided)

No. 14 P.J. Washington (Kentucky)

No. 15 Nick Richards (Kentucky)

No. 17 Kris Wilkes (UCLA)

No. 19 Jarred Vanderbilt (Kentucky)

No. 20 Lonnie Walker (Miami)

No. 23 Quade Green (Kentucky)

West

No. 1 DeAndre Ayton (Arizona)

No. 2 Michael Porter Jr. (Washington)

No. 9 Brandon McCoy (undecided)

No. 11 Gary Trent Jr. (Duke)

No. 12 Billy Preston (Kansas)

No. 13 Troy Brown Jr. (Oregon)

No. 16 Brian Bowen (undecided)

No. 18 Trae Young (undecided)

No. 21 Jaren Jackson Jr. (Michigan State)

No. 22 M.J. Walker (uncommitted)

No. 27 Jaylen Hands (UCLA)

No. 41 Charles O’Bannon Jr. (USC)

Of the 24 players named to rosters, one-sixth are committed to Kentucky, all of whom will be participating on the East team. Duke and UCLA will have multiple recruits on the hardwood as well.

Seven players remain uncommitted, most notably Bamba and Duval.

Three 5-star recruits on the 247Sports Composite will not be participating in the game. No. 10 Hamidou Diallo, who recently pledged to Kentucky, No. 24 Jeremiah Tilmon, an Illinois signee, and No. 25 Malik Williams, a Louisville signee, all will not be playing.

Jim Martin, from Providence School in Jacksonville, Florida, will coach the East team, while Gary DeCesare, from St. Rita’s in Chicago, Illinois, will coach West team. This game will air on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET on March 29.

This article originally appeared on