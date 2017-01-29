Recruiting: Jordan Brand Classic rosters revealed

The nation’s top high school recruits take center stage in New York City in April for one of high school basketball’s most prominent recruiting events.

The Jordan Brand Classic rosters for its 2017 event were revealed this week, and several of the nation’s top high school recruits were announced to rosters.

The Jordan Brand Classic is one of high school basketball’s most notable showcases. The event is hosted at the Barclays Center annually and is set to return on April 14 this year for its 15th affair. Notable alumni of the JBC include Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Chris Paul.

Teams are usually divided by region — East and West — for the Jordan Brand Classic, though no official teams were released. The 24 players participating in the 2017 JBC are:

(Rankings based on the 247Sports Composite)

(Parenthesis denote college commitment of the recruit)

No. 1 DeAndre Ayton (Arizona)

No. 2 Michael Porter Jr. (Washington)

No. 3 Mohamed Bamba (undecided)

No. 4 Wendell Carter Jr. (Duke)

No. 5 Trevon Duval (undecided)

No. 6 Mitchell Robinson (Western Kentucky)

No. 7 Collin Sexton (Alabama)

No. 8 Kevin Knox (undecided)

No. 9 Brandon McCoy (undecided)

No. 11 Gary Trent Jr. (Duke)

No. 12 Troy Brown Jr. (Oregon)

No. 13 P.J. Washington (Kentucky)

No. 14 Nick Richards (Kentucky)

No. 15 Billy Preston (Kansas)

No. 16 Brian Bowen (undecided)

No. 18 Trae Young (undecided)

No. 19 Lonnie Walker (Miami FL)

No. 20 Jarred Vanderbilt (Kentucky)

No. 21 Jaren Jackson Jr. (Michigan State)

No. 23 Quade Green (Kentucky)

No. 27 Jalek Felton (North Carolina)

No. 31 John Petty (Alabama)

No. 38 Matt Coleman (Texas)

No. 39 Tremont Waters (Georgetown)

20 of the recruits listed above will be playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game as well, the more popular showcase.

No. 10 Hamidou Diallo is ineligible for this event, as he has already enrolled in Kentucky. No. 17 Kris Wilkes, a UCLA signee, No. 23 Malik Williams, who has decided on Louisville, and No. 24 M.J. Walker, an uncommitted shooting guard, were among those who did not make the list.

Six participating players remain uncommitted at the moment, but will most likely have their decisions announced by the time of the Jordan Brand Classic. No. 3 Mohamed Bamba and No. 5 Trevon Duval are among those who still have not announced their college choice.

Three schools will have multiple players at the Barclays Center on April 15. Alabama has two participants (Sexton and Petty), Duke will have two (Carter and Trent), while Kentucky will feature four players on the hardwood (Washington, Richards, Vanderbilt, and Green).

Last year’s boys All-American game tipped at 8 p.m. ET, and will likely do so in 2017, although there has not been an official announcement. Various other events will be hosted throughout the day at the Barclays Center, including the girls All-American Game, boys International Game, and boys Regional Game.

This article originally appeared on