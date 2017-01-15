Rechon Black, Montverde finish 3rd in Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

Class of 2018 UNC recruit Rechon Black helps Montverde to a third place finish in the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions

While the North Carolina Tar Heels were putting together an impressive performance against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, one future player was playing well himself.

UNC hosted a lot of recruits on campus this past weekend, hoping to land some big time football recruits.

But one basketball recruit, Rechon Black, was playing for Montverde in the 33rd Annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions.

The annual tournament hosts some of the best high school teams in the country, including Montverde who is currently ranked No. 2 in USA Today’s Super Poll.

The Eagles opened up the tournament with a 74-40 win over the Kickapoo Chiefs out of Missouri.

Black was impressive, scoring a team-high 15 points in the win:

With the win, the Eagles advanced to take on the East Mustangs out of Memphis, Tennessee who is ranked No. 2 in the FAB 50 rankings. But that game would end in heartbreak.

After Montverde tied the game at 56 with 12 seconds left, the Mustangs came down and hit a buzzer-beater to keep Black and the Eagles out of the title game. Black finished 12 points.

Montverde would go on to play in the third place game on Saturday, taking on the No. 4 team in the nation Findlay Prep.

Black’s 12 points on 4-of-5 shoooting helped push Montverde past Findlay Prep 79-65 to claim the third place title. Check out highlights below:

If you want to get a glimpse of the 2018 UNC commit in action, Black and Montverde will take on Bishop Montgomery High School (California) in the Spalding Hoophall Classic Monday.

The game will tipoff at 3p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

This article originally appeared on