Rayson, Keene combine for 55, C. Michigan tops Bowling Green (Jan 24, 2017)
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Braylon Rayson and Marcus Keene combined for 55 points as Central Michigan held off Bowling Green 82-76 on Tuesday night.
Rayson, with 27 points on 10-for-23 shooting, scored 20 or better for his sixth-straight game. Keene, the NCAA scoring leader coming off a 50-point performance at Miami (Ohio) with 10 3-pointers, scored 28 points, including 11 of 13 at the foul line.
The Chippewas (13-7, 3-4 Mid-American Conference) led 42-30 at halftime and are 9-0 when leading at the half this season. Central Michigan finished 22 of 26 at the free-throw line, while Bowling Green was 9 of 18. Luke Meyer tied a career high with 13 rebounds to go with seven points and two blocked shots for the Chippewas.
Rodrick Caldwell led Bowling Green (8-12, 2-5) with 19 points, Wes Alcegaire added 16 and Demajeo Wiggins 11 with 22 rebounds, the latter a career best.