Rashad Muhammad Will Finish School Year with Miami Hurricanes

Dismissed Miami Hurricanes basketball player Rashad Muhammad will finish out the school year at the U per reports by Fan Rag Sports and ESPN. Muhammad was dismissed from the team last month.

Muhammad sat out the 2015-16 season after transferring following two seasons at San Jose State. He will be eligible to play immediately for a new school in 2017-18 as a graduate transfer. Muhammad decided to transfer to Miami over San Francisco and DePaul.

A 6’6 guard/forward from Las Vegas, Muhammad was expected to give Miami a shooter and scorer from the wing off the bench this season. He was San Jose State’s leading scorer in each of his two seasons with the Spartans. He averaged 13.5 Points Per Game and shot 37.9 percent on threes during his two seasons there.

Muhammad played seven minutes in Miami’s exhibition win over Barry University, but did not score. He never seemed to grasp what the coaching staff expected of him.

Muhammad was dismissed for what the U called “a failure to meet team expectations.” The suspension was not Muhammad’s first. He was also suspended three games with three other starters in Decemeber 2014 as a Sophomore at San Jose State.

Coach Jim Larranaga said: “We just have certain standards we have set for all our players and he just never was able to meet those standards…Even during the year that he sat out, we were constantly reminding him of how important it is for him to understand the responsibilities of a Miami player and he didn’t do that.”

The reason(s) for the suspension at San Jose State was never disclosed. Then Spartans coach Dave Wojcik told the Santa Cruz Sentinel at the time “I’m not going to put up with that.” A source told the Sentinel the reasons for the suspensions were “not a legal matter”.

Muhammad transferred at the end of a 2-28, 2014-15 season, Spartans season. Muhammad’s dismissal given his past issues doesn’t come as a big surprise. The San Jose Mercury News reported when Muhammad announced he was transferring that his departure might have been addition by subtraction. There were rumblings that he was not the best off the court influence to his teammates.

In Muhammad ‘s absence, freshmen guards D.J. Vasiljevic and Bruce Brown have earned valuable playing time. Vasiljevic is averaging 7.1 Points Per Game and shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc. Brown has been Miami’s best all-around player. He is averaging 10.1 PPG, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

There is no indication where Muhammad might transfer to or if DePaul and/or San Francisco will be back in the recruiting process. He is the brother of the Minnesota Timberwolves Shabazz Muhammad.

