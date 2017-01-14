Rapid Reaction: Tyus Battle Leads Syracuse Basketball To Dominant Win

Tyus Battle led the Syracuse basketball team to a dominant victory over the Boston College Eagles. Here’s our rapid reaction to SU’s big win.

Two weeks ago the Syracuse basketball team looked lethargic in an embarrassing loss to a Boston College team. A BC team that hadn’t won a conference game in nearly two years.

Fast forward a fortnight and SU crushed the Eagles, go figure, that’s college basketball folks. The Orange were paced by their freshman, Tyus Battle, who had a career-high 21 points.

The Orange had vengeance on their mind and they punished the Eagles by forcing 20 turnovers and converting on those opportunities. SU had four players in double-figures while the Eagles had none.

15 of those turnovers occurred in the first half, which helped the Cuse hold a 13 point lead going into the half.

The final box score provided by voice of the Orange, Matt Park.

FINAL: @Cuse_MBB whips BC 76-53, holding explosive backcourt (averaging 34) to 12. Cuse 3-2 ACC, at Carolina Mon. #RealBoeheimWins No. 996 pic.twitter.com/Evn6svw5Zz — Matt Park (@MattPark1) January 14, 2017

One of the biggest takeaways was that we weren’t sure what Tyler Lydon we’d be getting in this game. He looked immobile in his last game after suffering that ankle injury and finished with a measly two points.

This time out he octupuled his production, that one is worth a Google. Lydon looked strong and he showed up in a big way to help the Orange maintain their plus .500 conference standing.

Also for those tallying at home this was Jim Boeheim’s 996th*** victory. Up next Cuse will look to get their first road win of the season in their toughest matchup of the 2016-17 campaign. They will play at the Dean Smith Center against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night.

