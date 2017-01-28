Rapid Reaction: Syracuse Basketball Finally Gets Their Skin On The Wall

For those saying the season is over, not so fast says the Syracuse basketball team. The Orange beat No. 6 ranked Florida State 82-72.

This was the biggest win of the season for the Syracuse basketball team. They continued their dominance at home with their 13th win.

That’s the Seminoles second straight loss (18-4) and their third conference loss. While SU won their second straight contest (13-9) and also put themselves over .500 in the conference (5-4).

There was good and bad in this game. We talked about it last week, it’s hard to win games with only three guys. But this time a new guy stepped up.

John Gillon played exceptional scoring 21 points, but did most of his work from the charity stripe (13-of-14). Wonder if they still lead the conference in free throw percentage?

Gillon did a really good job of driving the lane and kicking out. Late in the game that really resulted in some big momentum changing shots.

Well the 23,000+ Orange fans kept it interesting throughout the game. Although storming the court for a team of this magnitude is probably a bit over the top.

Although the highlight of the game was Tyler Lydon’s tomahawk slam. With a little over 7 minutes remaining, a huge momentum shifting play.

For the second straight game Andrew White rose to the occasion. He’s the quiet leader of this Orange club and he delivers more than scoring (24 points).

Some more notes and quotes: SU wont the rebounding battle (42-39). SU ended up with 9 blocks in the game but it felt like so many more than that.

Tyler Roberson isn’t back by any stretch, but we saw those glimpses of what he can be when he’s “plugged-in” or how I like to say, ‘Robey-Wan-Kanobi’!

Had a bit of a stat-sheet stuffing game (three steals, two blocks, seven boards) and also finished with 10 points.

Up next for Syracuse is a contest against the NC State Wolfpack on February 1st. They have a few days to enjoy this one before things start turning up in the tournament race.

