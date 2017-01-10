Rapid Reaction: Syracuse Basketball Continues Win-less Road Streak

The Syracuse basketball team continues their road struggles and drops to .500 in conference play. Where does SU go from here?

This wasn’t a must-win game, but it would’ve been a nice one to have for the Syracuse basketball team. Not to get too far ahead of ourselves, but to gain some momentum before playing a tough slate of games would’ve been nice.

UNC on the road, Notre Dame on the road and a home stand against Florida State is going to be tough sledding. SU realistically could’ve carried a four game winning streak and a 4-1 conference record into Chapel Hill.

But that didn’t happen and now the Orange put themselves in a tough position. When they lose games they coulda, shoulda won now they have to win games they shouldn’t have.

A lot of notes and quotes from this game. More injury concerns for Tyler Lydon. He came down hard on his left ankle and he tried toughing it out through the game. But his grit didn’t amount to much and his mobility was clearly an issue throughout the game.

FINAL: #Hokies defeat Syracuse, 83-73 and moves to 13-3 (2-2). Tech was led by LeDay who had 22 points. Full stats: pic.twitter.com/QfgMTu0Y2M — JW Gravley (@jwgravley) January 11, 2017

Lydon finished with a disappointing two points offensively. It’s hard for SU to win games when he only takes five shots. Sure the injury played a factor, but when the rotation is that limited you need those guys to step up.

While on the positive Taurean Thompson finally got some minutes and he performed well. Thompson made seven baskets and scored a team-high 18 points.

SU wasn’t only on a season winning streak, but they had also beaten the Hokies eight straight times before tonight’s loss. First loss to Virginia Tech since 1978.

Syracuse now 0-5 away from the dome. 83 to 73 was the final tally. Going into this game five Hokies averaged double figures and after the game five Hokies were in double figures.

All in all a disappointing loss in a very winnable game. Back to reality for the Orange, we’ll have a deeper breakdown tomorrow. It may be all doom and gloom now, but here’s one last nugget to consider Last year on January 9th we were 10-7 too, so let that simmer.

