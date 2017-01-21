Rapid Reaction: Notre Dame Dominates The Syracuse Basketball Squad

The Syracuse Basketball team has run out of steam on the road. Now they’re nearly out of opportunities to turn it around on road.

This was just an awful showing from the Syracuse basketball squad. The zone looked slow and couldn’t keep up which left wide open shots that Notre Dame capitalized.

A lot of takeaways here and not many good ones to be completely honest. 19-7 edge for Notre Dame over Cuse in assists. The point guard platoon continues to fail and even when Jim Boeheim sticks with one guy it hasn’t worked.

The point guard combination resulted in 2-6 from the field with three turnovers. John Gillon got the quick pull and neither guard could get the ball moving. This was the worst ball movement I’ve seen all season, just atrocious.

The lone positive is that Tyler Lydon had back-to-back great games. Lydon has had 50 points in the past two road games. There was a Dajuan Coleman appearance, albeit not that big of an impact. Although he can’t be blamed this is his first action in the last four-five games and looked it.

DC finished with five points and seven rebounds. Here’s some more negatives: while Tyus Battle

finished with 17 points, he left so much out on the floor. Mental mistakes, missed layups, and another bad game from beyond the arc.

This loss snapped a four game winning streak against the Irish. Syracuse only has one chance left for a quality road win (At Louisville). Syracuse fell to 11-9 for the season and 3-4 in the ACC. The Orange is 0-7 away from home this season.

It seems like we should address the elephant in the room. Regardless of a win or a loss, SU hasn’t kept games close. They’ve blown out opponents (Miami, Pitt, Boston College) or they’ve been blown out (UNC, Boston College, Virginia Tech).

While it’s still possible for SU to go on a tremendous run with all the tough home games on the schedule. It seems unlikely because Cuse hasn’t shown anything that says they can go on that kind of run.

It seems like false hope is on the horizon. The Orange have a Wake Forest team to come to on Tuesday night. Before they have a huge home tilt against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday afternoon. Also a quick aside, why does this team not stick their arms up on defense? Talent isn’t a question and effort shouldn’t be either.

