Randolph leads Utah Valley to 1st WAC win, tops UMKC 86-76 (Jan 14, 2017)

OREM, Utah (AP) Brandon Randolph scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Utah Valley broke into the win column in Western Athletic Conference play with an 86-76 win over UMKC on Saturday night.

The Wolverines bounced back from a loss to Chicago State Thursday night with a strong finish against UMKC, extending a four-point halftime lead into a double-digit advantage in the closing minutes.

Randolph hit 6 of 12 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to lead Utah Valley (9-9, 1-2). Conner Toolson added 13 points and Jared Stutzman chipped in a dozen points off the bench.

The Wolverines shot 25 of 56 from the field (44.6 percent), including 5 of 18 from distance, and converted 31 of 42 from the line.

LaVell Boyd knocked down 22 points to help pace UMKC (9-11, 2-2), with Xavier Bishop and Broderick Newbill each adding 14 points.