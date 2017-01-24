Purdue vs Michigan State live stream: How to watch online

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday night’s Purdue vs Michigan State game from East Lansing online.

Michigan State is headed back to East Lansing after a two-game road trip to Columbus and Bloomington in which the Spartans fell short against Ohio State and Indiana, respectively. Tom Izzo has asked the fans to come out in full force on Tuesday night in hopes of upsetting Purdue.

Must Read: MSU Basketball: Game-by-game predictions for January

The Boilermakers come into the game as one of only three Big Ten teams in the Top 25 and Michigan State is looking to change that with a big victory. Purdue is 16-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play and it knows that a trip to the Breslin Center is not welcoming for visitors.

Miles Bridges will look to rebound from his iffy performance against Indiana in which he forced too many poor shots while Cassius Winston will hope to take over the primary point guard role.

The Spartans have the talent to pull off the upset, but losing 3-of-4 games has put a damper on the regular season. This could be a must-win scenario for Michigan State.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday’s Purdue vs Michigan State game:

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 24

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Lansing, MI

Venue: Breslin Center

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Michigan State needs to win tonight in order to truly stay in the hunt for the Big Ten title and potentially make the NCAA Tournament. Who comes out on top?

This article originally appeared on