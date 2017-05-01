Purdue arena gets video board facelift for 50th anniversary

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Purdue is planning to install new video boards inside Mackey Arena this fall.

Athletic department officials say a four-sided LED display board will be hung at center court. The display will be 20 feet wide and 13 feet tall. The current setup has four video boards each measuring 13.5 by 7.75 feet.

All the work is expected to be finished before the Boilermakers open their 50th season inside Mackey this fall.

Athletic director Mike Bobinski says the full cost of the project, $1.9 million, will be paid entirely with private donations.

