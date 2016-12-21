Providence Basketball: Jalen Lindsey serves as Friars’ X-Factor

Jalen Lindsey’s consistency has been important for Providence basketball.

Who would’ve thought the Providence Friars would have an opportunity to enter Big East play with an 11-2 record if they defeat Boston College at Conte Forum on Friday evening?

No one. Not after losing Big East Player of the Year Kris Dunn and one of the most improved players in the country Ben Bentil.

Providence is thriving due to defense, coaching, player development and superb role allocation. Rodney Bullock has been outstanding (minus the last two games), Kyron Cartwright has molded into a terrific lead guard, Emmitt Holt is a powerful force down-low and the Friars have enough depth and toughness to overcome their lack of true talent.

And then there’s Jalen Lindsey. Bullock is the team’s top scorer and Cartwright is one of the top playmakers in the country (7.8 assists), but Lindsey is the team’s X-Factor.

The former four-star recruit has struggled with consistency over his first two seasons, however, he has shown improvements in that area 12 games into his junior season. Lindsey is currently averaging 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and is shooting 49 percent from field overall and 46 percent from beyond the arc.

He is averaging career highs across the board and has scored in double figures in six of his last seven outings.

“When we recruited him, he was 181 pounds,” Cooley said after knocking off Maine on Tuesday night. “I think he’s up to 226 pounds, so when you are in the weight room to get confidence, when you’re now one of the lead guys and you’re a junior, you should be better. If you’re not better that’s coaching, that’s player development, that’s culture.”

Most importantly, Lindsey has shown that he can impact the game in more areas than one. Lindsey is shooting the ball with confidence, is guarding the opposing teams’ best player on defense and is rebounding the basketball at a high level.

His length, size (6’7″) and strength makes him a versatile defender who can guard 1-through-4. He’s already hit a clutch go-ahead shot to beat arch rival Rhode Island at home and scored 18 points in a loss against Virginia.

While Lindsey has played much better this year, Cooley believes his junior small forward can be even better than he is currently preforming.

“I expect him to be better than he actually is and I’m appreciative of how much he has grown and is taking the lead role as a voice for us. Because really his voice dominates our locker room, he and Kyron. So am I surprised at it, no. But I expect a lot more. He should be a double figure scorer.”

If Lindsey scores at a higher level, this Providence team could be even more dangerous than they already are. Regardless, Lindsey’s presence on both ends of the floor has drastically helped a Friars team that could reach the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight year.

