Princeton wins Ivy League opener over arch-rival Penn (Jan 07, 2017)

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) Devin Cannady scored 16 points and Princeton defeated arch-rival Pennsylvania 61-52 for its fourth straight win on Saturday night.

The game was the Ivy League opener for both teams.

It was the 235th time the two schools have played, with the Tigers winning the last six to match a program record last accomplished from 1996-1999.

Amir Bell added 12 points off the bench for the Tigers (8-6, 1-0), who shot just 34.7 percent but hit 24 of 28 at the line and forced 15 Quakers turnovers.

Darnell Foreman led Pennsylvania with 17 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Betley and Jackson Donahue each added 11 for the Quakers (6-6, 0-1).

The Tigers held a comfortable 34-17 lead at halftime. Pennsylvania battled back in the second, rallying to tie it at 44 apiece on a Donahue 3 with 7:01 left. But Princeton responded by scoring the next seven and held on the rest of the way.