Prince leads Long Beach State past UC Riverside, 70-64 (Jan 07, 2017)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) Roschon Prince scored 16 points and Long Beach State hit 4 of 5 from the free-throw line in the final minute to hold off UC Riverside, 70-64 in a Big West Conference battle Saturday night.

Malik Thames converted a 3-point play with :24 left to get Riverside within four, 68-64, but Justin Bibbins hit a pair of free throws to give Long Beach State the cushion it needed.

Temidayo Yussuf and Bibbins added 12 and 11 points for the 49ers (6-12, 1-1), who were 27 of 64 from the field (42.2 percent) but 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Secean Johnson hit 4 of 5 3-point attempts off the bench to lead Riverside (2-11, 0-2) with 16 points. Thames added 14 points by hitting 3 of 8 from behind the arc. The Highlanders committed 16 turnovers.