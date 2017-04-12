Presbyterian men’s basketball coach resigns after 28 seasons

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) Gregg Nibert has resigned, ending a 28-year career as Presbyterian men’s basketball coach.

Nibert had a career mark of 419-409 as he brought the Blue Hose from an NCAA Division II success into Division I.

Presbyterian College President Robert E. Staton appointed assistant John Reynolds as interim coach. The school plans to begin a search for a permanent replacement for Nibert.

Nibert had 16 winning seasons in 18 years with Presbyterian in Division II. He made five NCAA Division II appearances.

Things were tougher when the Blue Hose moved up. They had a losing record each of the past 10 seasons, including a 5-25 mark as part of the Big South Conference this winter.

Reynolds says Nibert led Presbyterian with character and dignity.

