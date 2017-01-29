Prairie View holds off pesky Alabama A&M for a 70-65 win (Jan 28, 2017)

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) Zachary Hamilton scored 14 points, Tevin Bellinger scored 11, and Jordan Giddings had 10 to help Prairie View fend off Alabama A&M 70-65 on Saturday night.

Prairie View (7-15, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic) led 58-54 with 7:55 to go before outscoring Alabama A&M 9-3 during almost the next five minutes. Bellinger had a dunk and followed with a layup for a 67-57 lead with 3:04 remaining.

The Panthers shot 24 for 52 (46 percent) from the floor compared to 23 for 59 (39) for Alabama A&M. Prairie View controlled the interior outscoring the Bulldogs 28-12. The Panthers also owned the edge in fast-break points by a 16-2 margin.

The Panthers now have won four out of five after a three-game losing streak.

De’Ederick Petty led the Bulldogs with 22 points, Evan Wiley had 14, and Quinterian McConico added 13. Alabama A&M (1-18, 1-7) now has lost five straight.